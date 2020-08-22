https://www.theepochtimes.com/usps-launches-new-website-with-resources-and-information-on-mail-in-ballots_3471313.html

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday announced the launch of a “new election mail website” that provides Americans with the needed information on how to vote by mail for the upcoming November general election.

The USPS said in a news release the website will serve both for “voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote,” as well as “election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.”

In addition, it also provides direct links to federal and state-specific election resources. Overseas and military voters can also find additional information on the site that includes links to resources supporting participation in the election.

The USPS also emphasizes the importance for voters who plan to cast their mail-in-ballot through the mail service that they not only must hold themselves to the local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should “start the process early.”

“To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date,” the statement reads.

“The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials,” it continued, adding that voters with additional questions like the deadlines or other requirements should contact local election officials.

The USPS sent out a warning last week that the Postal Service cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified in front of a Senate committee on Friday and assured ballots mailed on time will arrive on time to be counted.

In this screenshot from U.S. Senate’s livestream, U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies to a virtual Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on U.S. Postal Service operations during CCP virus pandemic in Washington, on Aug. 21, 2020. (U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee via Getty Images)

“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy, who took office in May said. “This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day.”

The postmaster general did agree to recent reports about the delivery time of mail having been slowed down, but blamed it on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“Our employees are experiencing the COVID pandemic also,” DeJoy testified. “We have a significant issue in employee availability in many, many parts of the country that are leading to delays in delivery of mail,” adding that the USPS its first priority will be the nation’s election mail reaching officials on time.

Voting by mail is being expanded dramatically across the nation for the upcoming election in hopes of preventing the spread of the CCP virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and the GOP have long said universal mail-in voting would lead to widespread voter fraud, Democrats say the Trump administration is trying to suppress mail-in votes by implementing operational changes to the USPS before the elections and underfunding the institution.

The Associated Press and Masooma Haq contributed to this report.

