In Chicago the Black Lives Matter mob in Chicago beat a piñata pig symbolizing a police officer on Saturday night.

This took place in front of a police line.

The BLM mob then danced around the severed head of the pig.
But only the black protesters were allowed to dance up front by the pig.

