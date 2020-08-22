https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-black-lives-matter-beat-pinata-pig-chicago-signifying-police-dance-around-severed-head/

In Chicago the Black Lives Matter mob in Chicago beat a piñata pig symbolizing a police officer on Saturday night.

This took place in front of a police line.

BLM beating piñata pigs in Chicago signifying police and their funding pic.twitter.com/iSrTxEovCJ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 23, 2020

TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!

The BLM mob then danced around the severed head of the pig.

But only the black protesters were allowed to dance up front by the pig.

BLM celebrating over the severed body of a piñata pig symbolizing a police officer in Chicago pic.twitter.com/0V7N4Vs9v7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

