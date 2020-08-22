https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/22/voxs-aaron-rupar-reminds-us-the-daily-caller-is-a-facebook-approved-fact-checker-after-it-calls-out-joe-biden-on-his-charlottesville-lie/

As Twitchy reported, Bulwark token liberal Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that “the right loves lying about this” when National Review’s Dan McLaughlin called out Joe Biden for repeating the Charlottesville hoax — that President Trump had referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people” — during his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic Party’s sad telethon.

It’s no surprise Biden brought it up; as we reported, the video with which he launched his campaign in April 2019 leaned heavily on Charlottesville and the notion that Trump had called neo-Nazis very fine people. The thing is, anyone with even the slightest bit of objectivity knows that Trump condemned the white supremacists entirely, and was referring to people on both sides of the issue of taking down Confederate statues and monuments.

The Daily Caller, too, called out Biden on his lie, complete with a video clip from his acceptance speech.

Joe Biden repeats the lie that President Trump called the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville “very fine people.”#DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/no0h9vaZBX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2020

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who still believes the unedited and forensically verified undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of baby parts were “misleadingly edited,” said this was a lie and called out Facebook for using The Daily Caller as one of its fact-checkers.

1) It is not a lie 2) This site is a @Facebook-approved fact checker https://t.co/WGpbTgkGCa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2020

Trump was actually very prescient in his speech, asking if statues of slave-owners like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were going to be taken down (they were, in 2020).

It is a verifiable, proven lie. @jack, @atrupar is spreading fake news to influence an election — Socially Distant Richard (@theNorthVision) August 22, 2020

It is documented as a lie. We have transcripts AND video. — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 22, 2020

Research is exhausting for you. — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) August 22, 2020

It’s a lie. Find another gear. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) August 22, 2020

Read the transcript. It is a lie. A horrible, dangerous lie. This widespread inability to admit when we’re wrong — from left to right — is not flattering to our collective character. pic.twitter.com/m9UCrYGfGY — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 21, 2020

OMG say no more, sir. If SNOPES confirmed it then we need look no further. — chiclet (@hipowermutant) August 22, 2020

It is absolutely a complete lie. Anyone can watch the whole video or read a transcript. — Josh 🟧 Biden never sniffs black kids🟧 (@ExDem4Justice) August 22, 2020

Go to 1:58 of you own video where he explicitly states that he isn’t talking about neo-nazis or white nationals because “they should be condemned totally.” — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 21, 2020

Exactly. Trump was referring to the regular folks protesting removal of historic statues. “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” It’s not hard. — Ex-Democrat Voter (@CaryNovak) August 22, 2020

TRUMP: “And I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally.” — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 21, 2020

It’s 100% a lie, but here we are — Eric Johnson (@EricJohnson_19) August 22, 2020

It is a lie. He specifically excluded them while making the statement. Anyone who has seen the video footage knows this: pic.twitter.com/7F7eXz06NZ — Skin Dog (@Skindoggiedog) August 21, 2020

It’s a lie. — falcon – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (everyone can reply) (@anagilefalcon) August 22, 2020

“I’m not talking about the Neo-Nazi’s and White Nationalists. They should be condemned totally.” I can’t believe people pay you to do what you do. — Frank Parker (@fparker77) August 21, 2020

It’s a lie. This was debunked years ago. — Marty Nozz (@martynozz) August 22, 2020

It’s not only a lie, it’s the easiest lie in the world to dispute. The fact that so many continue to push it as fact is scary — Lane Holbrook (@lane_holbrook) August 22, 2020

It’s a video-edited fable. — chris nunneley (@CeoNunneley) August 22, 2020

1) it’s a lie

2) you’re a liar — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 22, 2020

Try watching the entire unedited speech. It is a lie. — Anderson Hadden (@Tzyq_Had) August 22, 2020

As is the best response with all things Trump; let’s go to the video. It is difficult for those who will not believe what they see with their own eyes or hear with their own ears. You cannot reason with that. — Tammy VanB (@Tammyvanb) August 21, 2020

It is a lie. Period. He *specifically* denounced them. God you people are lying scumbags. — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) August 22, 2020

Reminder: Snopes is also a Facebook-approved fact-checking site.

