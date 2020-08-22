https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wallethub-unemployment-study-recovery/2020/08/22/id/983437

A review of the unemployment rates at the end of July vs. January 2020 and July 2019 show a number of historically red states leading the recovery and the historically blue states lagging the most, according to a WalletHub study released Friday.

The states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most amid the global coronavirus pandemic in the top 15 are, per the study:

Idaho. Utah. Kentucky. Nebraska. Montana. Wyoming. Iowa. Wisconsin. Missouri. Arkansas. South Dakota. Oklahoma. Maryland. Kansas. North Dakota.

The bottom of the barrel on improving unemployment rates include many of the historically blue states, including some of the largest states run by Democrat governors amid the global coronavirus pandemic, per WalletHub:

Massachusetts. New York. Hawaii. Nevada. Florida. New Jersey. California. Pennsylvania. New Mexico. Rhode Island. Maine. Illinois. South Carolina. Delaware. Oregon.

There are some 2020 presidential election battlegrounds in both the top 15 and bottom 15, most notably Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maine, and South Carolina.

South Carolina was the state that helped turn around Joe Biden’s sinking Democrat presidential primary hopes on the strength of the Black vote after Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., threw his political weight behind Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

