The self-billed “conservative opinion writer” of The Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin, is getting roundly mocked on social media for reportedly crying 15 to 20 times during the low-rated Democratic National Convention (DNC) this past week.

Rubin’s cry admission occurred when CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter asked peopled to reveal the number of times they felt the tears fall from their moistened eyes.

“I need an honest tally from all you who watched all four nights of the Dem convention telling me the number of times the programming made you cry. Go,” Carpenter tweeted.

Rubin promptly replied, “15? 20?”

I need an honest tally from all you who watched all four nights of the Dem convention telling me the number of times the programming made you cry. Go. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2020

15? 20? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 21, 2020

The trolls were swift and merciless, with most people either expressing skepticism she cried that much or scorn that she cried at all.

“This means you need a psychiatrist,” tweeted Robby Starbuck.

This means you need a psychiatrist. pic.twitter.com/79P1UBdhM4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 21, 2020

“Do tears of boredom count?” tweeted the Daily Wire’s Jon Brown.

Do tears of boredom count? — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) August 21, 2020

“Umm don’t you mean Washington Post’s *conservative* columnist cried 15 to 20 times,” tweeted Rita Panahi.

Umm don’t you mean Washington Post’s *conservative* columnist cried 15 to 20 times… 😂🤣#DemocracyDiesInDementedness https://t.co/cnNK1k8tCr — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 21, 2020

“I deadass did not cry that many times for my own father dying and I’m not sure what that says about me or her,” tweeted Christine Rousselle. “For fairness sake, I identify as Irish Catholic and as I’m sure you know we don’t really ‘do’ emotion.”

For fairness sake, I identify as Irish Catholic and as I’m sure you know we don’t really “do” emotion — Christine “Go Donate Blood” Rousselle (@crousselle) August 21, 2020

“‘Conservative’ blogger cries 15-20 times during Democratic National Convention. What a joke,” tweeted Students for Trump.

“Conservative” blogger cries 15-20 times during Democratic National Convention What a joke 🤣 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Though Rubin allegedly found the DNC so exhilarating that she cried 20 or so times, the American people did not share her enthusiasm. According to The Hill, Joe Biden’s speech drew the most ratings during the convention, which was well below Hillary Clinton’s speech in 2016 and a full 38% lower than President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech in 2016:

Joe Biden‘s speech Thursday night accepting the Democratic presidential nomination was the highest-rated event of the week for the Democratic National Convention, while drawing a smaller audience than Hillary Clinton‘s speech at the convention in 2016, according to early estimates from Nielsen Media Research. Biden’s speech was watched by 21.8 million people on TV, according to initial figures from Nielsen, beating out the early numbers for other major speeches at the convention earlier in the week. The figure, which does not include online streaming of the speech, is expected to grow when additional networks are added. Still, the initial numbers mark a 21 percent drop from Clinton’s speech at the convention in 2016, when she accepted the Democratic nomination that year. It is also more than 38 percent lower than President Trump‘s acceptance speech at the Republican convention four years ago, which drew 34.9 million viewers.

During his acceptance speech on Thursday night, Joe Biden said that he will repel the darkness that Trump has brought and bring the country back into the light.

“I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency. I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” he said. “Love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark — this is our moment, this is our mission.”

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation — and this is a battle we will win and we’ll do it together,” he concluded.

