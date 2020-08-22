https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/whats-missing-cnn-graphic-on-speakers-at-republican-convention-includes-nick-sandmann-and-check-out-how-hes-described/
Now that the Democrats’ convention has come to an end, it’s the RNC’s turn. The Republican convention will kick off on Monday, and CNN provided a preview of the list of speakers and a brief description of each. Take a look at how CNN described Nick Sandmann, as spotted by @Cameron_Gray:
Saturday morning CNN graphic on expected #RNCConvention speakers. Zoom in on the part about Nick Sandmann. What’s missing? #FactsFirst #ThisIsCNN pic.twitter.com/WCRcrGngGa
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 22, 2020
Wait, really?
“Sued major media outlets”? Yeah, and how’d that turn out, CNN?
— Cynthia Jackson (@CindyLouWhoot) August 22, 2020
LOL!
He didnt sue the media because the video went viral lol
— Antonio (@antoniomantan) August 22, 2020
Though CNN would love everybody to believe that.
“major media outlets”
Lmao
— Suzanne Elizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) August 22, 2020
The highest pain CNN employee is missing 🤷🏻♂️😂
— Charlie Chambers (@Chambec) August 22, 2020
“major media outlets”
Lmao
— Suzanne Elizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) August 22, 2020
Should be “sued and won settlement”.
— Aaron, brother of Moses 🇨🇦 (@Aaronious65) August 22, 2020
In addition to CNN, Sandmann also has reached a defamation lawsuit settlement with the Washington Post.