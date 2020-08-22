https://mediarightnews.com/white-house-correspondent-crosses-line-insults-president-trumps-rest-in-peace-tweet-about-his-deceased-brother/

Well even the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, took the time to pay his condolences to President Trump in a tweet when his brother, Robert Trump passed away. How sincere it was, we may never know, but it was certainly a wise political move and change from his usual Trump-bashing. But the left isn’t always the party of love and tolerance.

We aren’t saying Andrew Feinberg is the left, but he is a D.C. journalist who apparently has hatred in heart for the President of the United States far deeper than anyone could imagine one would see in such a blatant form. Feinberg’s tweet, which is currently getting disastrously ratioed on Twitter with far more comments than likes took a jab at Trump’s tweet regarding Robert Trump’s funeral.

President Trump tweeted out possibly the least political thing he’s tweeted in a very long time, telling his brother that he loves him and he wishes for him to rest in peace. But there’s no rest for the wicked when it comes to Twitter attacks on President Trump from the likes of Feinburg, who nastily tweeted back, “Not sure twitter works in the hereafter.”

This is a not so euphemistic way of saying, hey Donald, your brother can’t see this tweet. I don’t think it gets much lower than that. See for yourself, before it gets deleted:

Not sure twitter works in the hereafter. https://t.co/Zh5cpbzJ0V — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2020

According to Wikipedia, Feinberg’s work has appeared in The Independent, Newsweek, Politico magazine, Washington Business Journal, and other news outlets. I wonder if the only backlash that comes his way will be from the right, or if there will be any accountability at all for this nasty meritless attack. Some of the responses echoed the feeling of our story as you can see below:

Nothing like “owning Trump” on the death of his brother. Sicko. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 22, 2020

You feel better? Got your moronic dig in? Pathetic — JJ Truth (@1Romans58) August 22, 2020

You could have tapped the brakes this one time. — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) August 21, 2020

And yet, MSM is baffled on why they’re despised — jason talley (@talleywacker14) August 22, 2020

They can’t help themselves. A person has to have discipline and honor to resist the cruelty and animus that might lurk in the darkest recesses of their heart. But, having neither discipline line nor honor, they are so easily triggered that they ALWAYS tell us exactly who they are — MOCKBADOC (@MOCKBADOC) August 22, 2020

Earlier today:

[embedded content]

We reported originally about the tragic death of Robert Trump on the 15th, and we even almost predicted this, saying in part:

Let’s all hope the relentless left-wing pundits and celebs who constantly bash President Trump and his family day in and day out give them at least some time to grieve without below the belt potshots, but what actually comes to pass remains to be seen.