https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-melania-trump-rose-garden-republican-national-convention/2020/08/22/id/983445

The White House unveiled its new and improved Rose Garden on Saturday, days before first lady Melania Trump gives her speech there Tuesday during the Republican National Convention, according to The Hill.

The garden features new flowers with a cleared area for a podium to be placed where the first lady will stand and speak.

“First look at the refreshened Rose Garden, from where First Lady Melania Trump will speak at the convention Tuesday night,” Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted.

While it is unclear how much the White House paid for the renovations, they said the money did come from private donations. The National Park Services maintains the outdoor spaces at the White House.

After the White House became the choice for the convention event, lawmakers criticized the decision, saying it was not an appropriate setting for a campaign event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

