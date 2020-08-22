https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513223-white-houses-reveals-newly-renovated-rose-garden

The White House revealed the newly renovated Rose Garden Saturday ahead of first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpThe Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Comedian Sarah Cooper rips into Trump attacks on mail-in voting The Hill’s Morning Report – Obama paints Trump as incapable leader; Harris accepts VP nod MORE’s speech there Tuesday for the Republican National Convention.

New flowers appeared to be planted in the area, most of which was cleared out for the stage or podium she will use to speak.

First look at the refreshened Rose Garden, from where First Lady Melania Trump will speak at the convention Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/WowbDRfkGB — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the White House press pool as to how much the renovations cost, though it did confirm that the funds were obtained by private donations.

The National Park Service oversees the care and upkeep of the White House’s outdoor spaces.

The use of the White House for convention events has sparked criticism from bipartisan lawmakers who say the setting is inappropriate for a campaign event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

