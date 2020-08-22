https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/22/and-there-it-is-who-director-uses-covid-to-push-worldwide-climate-change-agenda/

It was only a matter of time. Now that COVID is indelibly etched on the collective world psyche, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that even if an effective vaccine is developed, the world cannot go back to the way it was, pre-virus.

Shocking? Of course not; consider the source. And there’s more.

What else wasn’t shocking during his Friday press briefing was how Tedros connected the dots from the virus to climate change. Again, hardly shocking — but we’ll get to that in a bit.

“Progress does not mean victory,” Tedros said, noting that several countries have experienced declines in numbers of COVID cases, only to experience second waves, months later. As reported by The Blaze, the director-general said a vaccine alone would not end the pandemic.

“Even if we do have a vaccine, it wouldn’t end the pandemic on its own. We must all learn to manage and control this virus using the tools we have now, and make the adjustments to our daily lives that are needed to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

So even if an effective vaccination is discovered and widely distributed — as was the case with polio and smallpox, for example — Tedros suggests that nonetheless, we must make permanent changes to our daily lives. Why is that?

Surprisingly, Tedros did say he’s not a fan of long-term lockdowns, and that “health and the economy are inseparable.”

“So-called lockdowns enabled many countries to suppress transmission and take the pressure off their health systems. But lockdowns are not a long term solution for any country. “We do not need to choose between lives and livelihoods or between health and the economy. That’s false choice. On the contrary, the pandemic is a reminder that health and the economy are inseparable.”

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the entirety of the Democrat Party unavailable for comment. I’m being sarcastic, of course, but speaking of Biden and lockdowns, the newly-anointed Democrat presidential nominee told ABC News on Friday that, as president, he would “shut [the country] down” if “the scientists” advised him to do so. “I’d listen” to them,” he said.

Then came the business of Tedros connecting the dots — that don’t exist — between COVID and climate change. As I said at the top, it was only a matter of time before the WHO got around to the “opportunity.”

Throughout history, outbreaks & pandemics have changed economies & societies. #COVID19 is no different, but it gives us a once-in-a-century opportunity to shape the world our children will inherit.pic.twitter.com/ojYoIgk3WG — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 21, 2020

During the press conference, here’s how he connected the dots:

“We will not, we cannot, go back to the way things were. Throughout history, outbreaks and pandemics have changed economies and societies, this one will be no different. “In particular, the pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. The pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be, cleaner skies and rivers.”

And there it is.

Tedros was most likely referring to Wuhan, China, and other polluting industrial cities around the world, some of which experienced substantial reductions in air pollution during COVID lockdowns. Wuhan’s lockdown resulted in a 63 percent in reduction in nitrogen dioxide concentrations, according to one study.

Wuhan’s lockdown cut air pollution by up to 63%, new research shows. And the the potential deaths prevented may even outweigh the official Chinese death toll from #COVID19 itself. Read more from 3 of our Economics expertshttps://t.co/km2eVZLkWo pic.twitter.com/81WmUl6NFV — Uni of Birmingham (@unibirmingham) May 14, 2020

Similar results were seen in other major cities known for high levels of air pollution.

Air pollution has dropped 60% in some cities under coronavirus lockdown. A new report on major cities found: 🇮🇳 New Delhi: down 60%

🇰🇷 Seoul: down 54%

🇨🇳 Wuhan: down 44% (cleanest air on record)

🇺🇸 Los Angeles: down 31%#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/81oG31FUfH — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 22, 2020

This is where the the dot-connecting by the WHO, the United Nations, and other fanatical climate-crisis pushers comes into play. The solution to the “climate change crisis,” as they see it, can be summed up in two words: wealth redistribution. Even better in four words: massive worldwide wealth redistribution.

Here’s how the dot-connecting — “reasoning” — works, as explained by Ottmar Edenhofer, a leading member of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (bolded font, mine):

“Basically, it’s a big mistake to discuss climate policy separately from the major themes of globalization. The climate summit in Cancun at the end of the month [July, 2019] is not a climate conference but one of the largest economic conferences since the Second World War. “First of all, developed countries have basically expropriated the atmosphere of the world community. Thus the developers of coal and oil should pay reparations in the form of global carbon emission rights and taxes. “The Cancun agreement set up a “Green Climate Fund” to administer assistance to poor nations suffering from floods and drought due to global warming. The European Union, Japan and the United States have led pledges of $100 billion per year for poor nations up to 2020, plus $30 billion in immediate assistance.”

Again, there it is.

I pulled the above quote from Pan-Amazon Synod Watch, which also included this quote from Investors Business Daily:

“U.N. Warm-mongers are seeking to impose a global climate reparations tax on everything from airline flights and international shipping, to fuel and financial transactions.”

Incidentally, the 2017 Paris Climate Agreement? You know, that thingy Donald Trump withdrew from, and was subsequently torched by the Left to a charcoal briquette? Yeah, that.

Under the Paris agreement, developed countries — the United States principal among them — pledged to provide funding and technical support to “developing countries,” such as India and China, to assist with emissions reductions.

India and China.

In its nationally determined contribution, India estimated that it would need “at least USD 2.5 trillion” in aid by 2030 to achieve its emissions reduction targets. China is also exempt from achieving its emissions reductions goal until 2030.

And there it is. COVID. Worldwide wealth redistribution. All makes sense now, doesn’t it? As Rahm Emanuel infamously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

Why, it’s “almost” like the UN and other climate-crisis-pushers are behaving like the Democrat Party.

