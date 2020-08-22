https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-supporter-arrested-for-stealing-trump-hat-from-7-year-old-child

Police have named and arrested one of two Biden supporters who allegedly stole a “Make America Great Again” hat from a 7-year-old boy while punching his mother repeatedly outside the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

According to an advisory, the Wilmington Police Department identified 21-year-old Olivia Winslow as the first female suspect in connection with an “offensive touching” and robbery investigation involving the juvenile victim.

On Thursday, a little after 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Justison Street.

Winslow was taken into custody yesterday and charged with second degree robbery, second degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on her own recognizance, police officials reported.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The victim’s family was confronted after leaving a peaceful counter-protest and waiting for a table at a nearby restaurant.

“That’s someone else’s hat!” the young child had shouted as the Democrats retorted with expletives. He pleaded for his property back, to which one of the women responded: “Your mom f***ing likes Trump.”

The Biden supporters then tossed the Trump hat over a fence into a dirt-filled construction site where the mother-and-son pair could not retrieve it.

Dan Bongino urged President Donald Trump to replace the MAGA hat. Donald Trump Jr. responded quickly, telling him that the Trump family was already on it.

In response to the viral video that received 2.9 million views, the Students for Trump organization tweeted that the White House had called the boy yesterday.

