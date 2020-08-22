https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/woman-arrested-theft-7-year-old-trump-supporters-maga-hat-outside-biden-convention-hall/

Wilmington, Delaware police issued a statement Saturday announcing the arrest of a woman in the widely viewed video of the theft of a seven-year-old boy’s red Make America Great hat and the destruction of pro-Trump signs being held by his mother across from the convention hall where Joe Biden was accepting the Democrat Party presidential nomination Thursday night. The boy and his mother had left a pro-Trump demonstration and were in line at a restaurant when they were attacked.

Olivia Winslow, booking photo via Wilmington, DE police.

Olivia Winslow was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child in the attack on 7-year-old Riley.

An unidentified woman seen in the video participating in the attack with Winslow on Riley and his mother, Abbey, apparently has not been arrested yet.

Wilmington Police statement:

Wilmington Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with an offensive touching and robbery investigation. On August 20 at approximately 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Justison Street in reference to an offensive touching incident involving a juvenile victim. An investigation determined that the incident involved a robbery with two female suspects. Through reviewing video footage capturing the incident, police identified the first female suspect as 21-year-old Olivia Winslow. Winslow was taken into custody on August 21, and has been charged with the following offenses: Robbery (Second Degree)

Conspiracy (Second Degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child Winslow was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11. She was released on her own recognizance. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Video of the attack was posted late Thursday night by Benny Johnson with Turning Point USA. The video has over 4,500,000 views and came to the attention of the White House and the Trump family.

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

It looks like Riley will be getting a very special replacement hat… pic.twitter.com/GPIbjAJ04Z — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Here are photos of the victims. Mother, Abbey and her son Riley. They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened. If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you? Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan. Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry.

Watch. It’s on video. This is sick. Wilmington, DE please help us find them: pic.twitter.com/nqx061VXMt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. posted a longer version of the video to Facebook:

Biden Supporters Attacked a 7 Year Old Trump Fan Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy for wearing a MAGA Hat.His name is Riley.Watch it happen.Listen to him cry.Will Joe condemn this violence against Children?Via Students for Trump Posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Dan Bongino Show posted a statement by Abbey about the attack on Friday:

I was with my 7 year old son across the street from Joe Biden’s DNC Convention speech in Wilmington, Delaware. We were waiting for a table at a restaurant to eat dinner. We had just left a peaceful protest against Joe Biden. I was holding a pro-Trump sign. My son was wearing his MAGA hat. We were standing outside peacefully minding our own business waiting for our table. Suddenly, two Joe Biden supporters began to yell political epithets at my child. They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven year old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his “Make America Great Again” hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over. The two Joe Biden supporters verbally and physically assaulted my child. My 7 year old child was sobbing and screaming. Filled with the instinct to defend my child against his attackers I attempted to confront the Joe Biden supporters. All I wished to do was retrieve my 7 year old son’s MAGA hat. I was punched in the face multiple times by Joe Biden supporters. My friend who joined me and attempted to defend us was punched in the face multiple times by the Joe Biden supporters. They beat me with their fists and purses. They stole my sons hat and threw my 7 yr old son’s hat over the fence into a dirt filled construction site where we could not retrieve it. Both Joe Biden supporters attacked me. They attacked my child. I am a mother who simply wants to protect my child from those who would harm him and scar him for life. This vicious attack on an innocent child is exactly why I will be voting for Donald Trump. Joe Biden owes my son an apology for fomenting the hate that will now scar my son for life. If children aren’t off limits to their violence – who is?

