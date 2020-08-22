https://www.theepochtimes.com/woman-charged-after-taking-maga-hat-from-boy-outside-democratic-national-convention_3471621.html

A woman in Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested on Friday after she and another woman allegedly robbed a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat from a 7-year-old boy.

Olivia Winslow, 21, was charged with Second Degree Robbery, Second Degree Conspiracy, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement.

She was arrested after a physical confrontation with two Trump supporters was captured on video outside the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wilmington’s Riverfront on Thursday.

A video of the incident, shared by Students For Trump, shows two women confronting a mother and her son, identified as Abbey and Riley, by Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson in a Twitter post.

Abbey and Riley are Trump supporters.

Winslow and the other woman are seen in the video damaging the family’s pro-Trump banners.

“Can you get off my property? Are you entering my property? Do you know that is a felony?” Abbey asks.

“Yes we are,” one suspect replied.

One of the women then throws a “Make America Great Again”, or MAGA, hat beside Riley before the other woman picks it up and leaves the scene.

A Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, on Jan. 22, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Abbey then follows the women through a parking lot in an attempt to get their plate license numer. Riley can heard crying and repeatedly saying “That’s somebody else’s hat” while his mother encourages him to get the hat back.

The women threw back one MAGA hat and threw another outside the fence of the parking lot after several men stepped in.

Police identified one of the two suspects as Winslow and arrested her.

She was arraigned in a local court and released on her own recognizance.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

According to court documents obtained by WDEL, Abbey told police that the second suspect stomped on Riley’s hand as he was trying to retrieve a MAGA hat knocked to the ground by one of the suspects.

Riley wasn’t injured but began to cry.

The second female suspect is also accused of punching a man in the face, causing a small laceration to his lip with “substantial pain,” WDEL reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

