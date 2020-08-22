https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/22/you-need-to-back-that-st-up-greg-gutfeld-goes-after-bulwark-writer-who-claims-he-has-a-racist-mentor/

First off, we’re not sure what the big deal is; Hillary Clinton eulogized former KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd as her “friend and mentor” and no one in the media made a big deal about it (aside from doing the “Republicans pounce” take on a tweet from President Trump).

But Bulwark writer and Jeb! alumnus Tim Miller made a big deal of Greg Gutfeld being upset over his racist mentor being arrested this week (we’re guessing Steve Bannon), presumably because Gutfeld debunked the “very fine people” hoax on Fox News. Miller’s tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a screenshot:

The deleted incendiary tweet — pic.twitter.com/94FGQaYi6a — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 22, 2020

Gutfeld was not pleased with the assertion that he had a racist mentor:

instead of countering my evidence (i.e. the transcript of trumps words), this person smears me as having a “racist mentor.” he paints a target on my back. how is this okay? how is this legal? how can he attribute a “racist mentor” to me? https://t.co/SC1KV1sQTb — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

realize when someone smears u with non-factual racist charges, theyre encouraging violence against you. it’s a way to silence u with fear. we’ve already seen what that accusation brings. if u don’t see this now, you will. we need to share the risk. @Timodc — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

The 1st Amendment is how it’s legal? — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) August 22, 2020

Will! good to hear from you! actually the 1st amendment no longer carries weight, as cancel culture is the first work-around on the first amendment! so don’t pretend we’re playing by the old rules. you know that, right? the first wont save you.

but thanks for playing! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

This is an insane tweet. We all saw what happened with our own eyes. Own Trumps words and Bannons actions and stop lying. Read this if you want. https://t.co/aBjbgho4LT https://t.co/ttgLKt5Mxa — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 22, 2020

We know you don’t want to read The Bulwark, but it’s a piece trying to prove that Trump essentially did call neo-Nazis “very fine people,” even though he condemned them specifically.

you claimed i’ve a racist mentor. you need to back that shit up. Retract, now. you labeled me a racist by association, and you will NOT get away with it. https://t.co/eRG8TCXlY1 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

every time you attach a racial accusation to someone you disagree with, you put those people in danger. not just me. but my family. retract what you said. NOW. https://t.co/eRG8TCXlY1 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

those who accuse you of non-criminal acts that cant be measured, do so to ruin you in the public square. if we do not join together & turn our power toward them, & share the risk – then they’ll continue to cancel & harass you, as they wink at the violence heading your way. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

U claimed i had a racist mentor! & now you say, if i deny that – its my problem – BUT Not yours?? though U falsely accused me of that??

WTF?????

people: do you see what he’s doing? he’s the mob! dude: admit U fucked up, or i will pursue your slander to the end. trust me. https://t.co/f0JwOElG48 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

We don’t know if Miller considers it a retraction, but as we mentioned above, he did delete the tweet that started all this.

You’ve lost your mind, I’m deleting the tweet, it’s not worth the insanity in my feed. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 22, 2020

Sooooo…that’s why you’re deleting the tweet. ha.

you falsely accused me of racism, then you’re not man enough to admit you’re wrong.

you’re pathetic. https://t.co/MwY5D55TAJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 22, 2020

You deleted the tweet. I bet your lawyer told you that was smart. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 22, 2020

It’s such a good feeling to see a scumbag eat his own words. I guess going around and smearing everyone as a racist is not the best thing to do — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing 🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) August 22, 2020

I’m pretty sure you are deleting it because you maliciously slandered him. — Bull Hurley (@BullHurley) August 22, 2020

Sue him Greg. Time for these Leftists to learn they can’t get away with slander. — Streets’ Corner (@StreetsCorner1) August 22, 2020

Take the L bruh — Mostly Peaceful Jen (@jen_bench) August 22, 2020

Drag him Greg. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) August 22, 2020

Get him Greg!! — Deedle (@deedledoors) August 22, 2020

I stand with @greggutfeld. He is a true American patriot! — EpicSteve🇺🇸 (@Steve78383o) August 22, 2020

A teachable moment. Sue! — Layla (@IIBianka) August 22, 2020

Defamation & slander — PainPainGoAway (@UsDays4) August 22, 2020

Hi @LLinWood. You busy right now? Because you’ll find this interesting. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 22, 2020

File that defamation suit ASAP — Debbie Tortorigi (@GodGritsNGravy) August 22, 2020

I feel like Greg’s got a lights-out legal team 😂👊🏼, Tiny Tim could be in some deep shit — Richie H (@EGroundkeeper) August 22, 2020

Nick Sandmann says hi bro! — Kevin B (@KILOFOX) August 22, 2020

I’d retreat if I were you. Just saying — Charlie Turner (@charlieturner) August 22, 2020

Way to flip the table Greg, enough is enough. These people are unbearable. 👍🏻 — Canucker #CFL 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Guyzer) August 22, 2020

When Gutfeld gets angry, you know it must be totally justified. — OM 🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@Observant_mind) August 22, 2020

Get him Greg. You have my full support 🇺🇸 — Nicolás (@nk_616gr) August 22, 2020

Sue him for slander, Gutfeld! This is outrageous. Falsely accusing someone of racism these days is tantamount to inciting violence against them. Sue that guy for all he’s worth!@greggutfeld — Matthew Wilson 刘星🇺🇸 (@matthewwilsonVA) August 22, 2020

You, sir, are a badass of the highest caliber. Mr. Miller sounds like he’s well deserving of a #StoneColdStunner at this point. Kick his ass, whether you go to court or if you catch him on the street. But kick his ass.#IStandWithGreg — Susanne Edwards (@pretty48susie70) August 22, 2020

Good for you, Greg. My politics and opinions don’t all match with yours, but you never cease to serve as that grain of sand that irritates me in a positive way to the point that I HAVE to produce a pearl. No one should be accused of racism by mere association or by default. — Jack, The Ancient Mariner (@MarshallJack15) August 22, 2020

This is despicable and might well be legally actionable. But what do I know? I’m just a country lawyer who is also from San Mateo who won millions of dollars for clients in defamation cases. And who won defense cases claiming millions.@greggutfeld should call @RonColeman. https://t.co/rfpdGQJ5eR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 22, 2020

Well it was deleted so that’s that I guess — Eva Erlich (@ErlichEva) August 22, 2020

The left’s been desperately trying to make the racism BS against @POTUS stick for years! Not one example of actual verbiage without a bias spin, or flat out lies of exactly what he said. They hang onto this fraudulent narrative and you called it! Time for others to do the same! — MaryK (@Marykain15) August 22, 2020

Greg, your response on The Five today regarding this subject was by far the most articulate explanation of the left’s mischaracterization of Trump’s words that day. The whole thing is an abject fallacy. You totally nailed it. Thank you for all you do and I mean that. — Michael (@vegasinvestor) August 22, 2020

Looks like the desperate Democrats and Never Trumpers are keeping up the charges of racism just in case the Postal Service conspiracy theory doesn’t stick.

