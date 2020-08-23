http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RDLwFdfch84/

The 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) is preparing to kick off its four-day celebration with appearances throughout the week from several prominent, conservative voices.

This year’s convention, which carries the theme “Honoring the Great American Story,” will begin on Monday and conclude on Thursday. Prominent speakers who will take part in the convention include President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and multiple Republican representatives and senators.

With this year’s convention being largely virtual due to health concerns over the coronavirus, no more than 336 delegates will meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally nominate President Trump as the party’s nominee.

Below are a list of speakers and themes for each night of the 2020 convention.

Monday – “A Land of Heroes”

Speakers include Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, and Tanya Weinreis.

Tuesday – “Land of Promise”

Speakers include First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, and Nicholas Sandmann.

Wednesday – “Land of Opportunity”

Speakers include Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Kellyanne Conway, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, Michael McHale, Burgess Owens, and Lara Trump.

Thursday – “Land of Greatness”

Speakers include President Donald Trump, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Ivanka Trump, Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller, and Dana White.

Tony Sayegh, who is managing the program for the GOP convention, joined Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend to discuss the event.

“Obviously this has been a very unconventional convention,” Sayegh told Boyle of the virtual convention. “We have transformed this into something unique.”

“It really doesn’t matter where it ended up,” Sayegh said in regards to the location of the convention. “We have the best message and the best messenger in the president. And we have four years of great, great progress in this country that is almost unparalleled in this period of time that we want to highlight.”

“We are turning our convention over to the American people, the forgotten men and women in this country that the president has dedicated his presidency to fighting for,” Sayegh continued. “We’re gonna have a people’s convention, much to the opposite of what the Democrats did with their political, establishment elite stars.”

Sayegh also said the convention would heavily focus on the “consequences that would come from a Biden administration.”

To listen to Sayegh’s full interview with Breitbart News Saturday, click here.

