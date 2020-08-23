https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513303-3-in-4-republicans-say-us-is-in-better-shape-than-four-years-ago-poll

Republican voters hold a rosier view of the country’s overall state compared to four years ago than do Democrats heading in to this week’s Republican National Convention (RNC), a new poll finds.

A CBS News poll of registered voters nationwide found that 75 percent of Republican-identified voters say the country is better off now than it was four years ago; just 25 percent of GOP respondents said it wasn’t. Overall, just 35 percent of registered voters say the country is better off while 65 percent said it wasn’t.

When asked what gave them the best confidence that America was in a better place than it was in 2016, 82 percent of GOP voters cited their faith in the president’s leadership, while 70 percent cited the national economy and 64 percent cited their own family’s finances.

Seven in ten GOP voters who said the country is better off than it was in 2016 also responded that Democrats being out of power was a key reason for the country’s success, suggesting deep partisan animosity within the president’s hardline supporters.

Republican voters appear to be widely out-of-step with the U.S. voting population at large when it comes to perceptions of the health of the economy as well as the effectiveness of the U.S. coronavirus response. 67 percent of GOP voters said the economy was in a “good” place, compared to 35 percent of all voters, while 73 percent of Republicans said that the U.S. COVID-19 prevention efforts were “going well” compared to 62 percent of all voters who said the response was “going badly.”

CBS News’s poll was conducted between Aug. 19-21 with a sample of 2,226 registered voters across the country. The poll’s margin of error is 2.4 percentage points.

