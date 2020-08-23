https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/513310-5-protesters-arrested-in-charlotte-ahead-of-rnc

Five protesters were arrested in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday evening amid protests in the city against the Republican National Convention.

The Associated Press reported that demonstrators were arrested on a variety of protest-related charges as the demonstrations continued for a second night in the city where GOP officials will meet this week to officially nominate President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwo ‘The Apprentice’ producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE for reelection.

One person was reportedly arrested for possession of a weapon at a protest after officers found a firearm in their possession. At least three others were arrested for assaulting police and refusing lawful orders, authorities said.

Pepper spray was used in several instances, according to police, including one incident in which a protester allegedly approached police threateningly while brandishing a pipe.

Demonstrators were heard chanting “no RNC in CLT,” using an acronym to refer to the city, as well as repeating “Black Lives Matter.”

Several people were also arrested during Friday’s protests, according to the AP.

GOP figures are not scheduled to speak from the city directly due to ongoing concerns across the country about the spread of COVID-19, and will instead deliver addresses remotely. Trump plans to accept the nomination on Thursday at The White House.

