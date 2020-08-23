https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-gets-torched-by-hollywood-star-after-claiming-dem-party-has-made-the-world-a-better-place

Alyssa Milano got more than she bargained for over the weekend after starting a Twitter thread to list all of the things she claims the Democratic Party “has done to make the world a better place.”

What happened?

After Rose McGowan tore into the Democratic Party for being all talk and no walk, Milano responded with an exhaustive list of what she claims are Democratic Party accomplishments that have made “the world a better place.”

The thread mostly lists the actions of progressive presidents like Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Oddly, Milano also credited the Democratic Party for winning World War II.

But it was Milano’s first tweet — in which she credited the Democratic Party with women’s suffrage and the 19th Amendment — that drew McGowan’s ire.

“A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place,” Milano tweeted. “Let’s start here: 1920 19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote.”

How did McGowan respond?



The Hollywood star tore into her fellow actress.

First, McGowan noted how Milano’s claimed Democratic Party accomplishment was really only beneficial for white women.

“Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, ‘I was not born with enough middle fingers,'” she said.

Then McGowan explained why “most” white feminists — which Milano identifies as — are “frauds.”

“If I had been the leader of the Suffragettes, I would have waited and fought for EVERYONE’S right to vote. They f***d up. And you wonder why Black Women think white feminists are frauds. Most are,” McGowan said.

Later, McGowan got personal, claiming Milano “stole” the “#MeToo” movement. She also called Milano a “f***ing fraud” and revealed that Milano was “toxic” to work with on the show that they starred in together, “Charmed.”

“You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed,” McGowan said. “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s***!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f***ing fraud.”

