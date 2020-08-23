https://newsthud.com/jemele-hill-faces-backlash-after-comparing-the-us-to-nazi-germany/

Jemele Hill, writer for the Atlantic and former sports journalist at ESPN claimed that after reading the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, she concluded that comparisons between the United States and Nazi Germany could not be considered far off.

Hill wrote “Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are.”

She added “Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.”

Twitter was quick to react with many ripping her for the comparison.

Stephanie Hamill wrote:

WOW. You really got me. Not sure how I’ll ever recover. That being said, I’m not the one online comparing the greatest NATION on earth to Nazi Germany. If it’s so bad here, I’ll buy you a one way ticket to any country of your choice. Seriously, let me know!

Tim Young wrote “Just the basic fact that you have a huge platform/make a solid living shitting on the President and haven’t been locked in a labor camp says this is the complete opposite of nazi germany. Grow up.”

Another Twitter user wrote “This is breathtakingly irresponsible. How is anyone supposed to trust your judgment after this horror show of an opinion?”

James Lindsay replied “Are you ok? Do you need help? You seem to be catastrophizing to an extreme degree about the society you live in, and cognitive behavioral therapy can make a difference in this.”

He then added “Checking back in to see if you’re getting ratioed for this one, and even with over 10k likes, it looks like you are. That’s a solid performance, J.”

