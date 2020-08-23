https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/anti-trumper-chris-wallace-asks-mark-meadows-q-movement-gets-much-deserved-spanking-video/

It should be clear to you at this point that the American left is insane.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined anti-Trumper Chris Wallace today on FOX News Sunday.

During the interview Wallace asked Mark Meadows what is on all of our minds — Will the Trump White House disavow the “dangerous” Q-movement?

Mark Meadows handed little Chrissy a much needed spanking.

Mark Meadows: “I can tell you you’ve spent more time talking on it, Chris, than we have in the White House. I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top 20s, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I actually had to GOogle to figure out what it is. It’s not a central part of what the president is talking about. I don’t know anything about it. I don’t even know if it’s credible… Don’t spend time on something 80% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about!”

With all of the problems in the world today the American left is obsessed with the Q movement.

These are crazy people!

Never forget that!

Chris Wallace trying to get Mark Meadows to denounce Q, and it doesn’t go as planned… pic.twitter.com/CfOhvCh0gI — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 23, 2020

