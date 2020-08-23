https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-bish-gets-knocked-the-hell-out-raw/
Woman just got punched in face by proud boy!#PortlandProtests #PDXprotest #fuckfascism #fuckproudboys #proudBoys pic.twitter.com/5lbc2SLnbx
— SwampWitch (@SwampWi78488244) August 22, 2020
Second video below shows the Antifa chick initiate the violence…
Here you go with the real reason the woman was punched! She initiated this confrontation first! Let me be clear, I do not condone hitting a woman but I do expect the news to be Fair and Balanced and always show all sides! pic.twitter.com/JDLjP2Ejok
— #NotMyFathersDemocRatParty (@komeyer77) August 23, 2020