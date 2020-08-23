https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/23/arrests-made-connection-maga-hat-attack-involving-7-year-old-boy/

A video went viral Thursday that shows a confrontation between Trump supporters and two young women who clearly are not Trump supporters. At the time, the video set itself apart from other attacks on Trump supporters because this one involves a seven-year-old boy. Delaware police have arrested two 21-year-old women on multiple charges.

A group of Trump supporters was in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington, where portions of the Democratic Convention were held. Thursday was the final night of the convention. The Trump people came with signs and red MAGA hats to counter the Biden supporters. I haven’t seen any reports that claim the Trump supporters were disruptive or aggressive against Biden supporters. The two women ripped up Trump signs and stole a MAGA hat, which is where the young boy came into the story.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were arrested by Wilmington police Friday and Saturday. Both were charged with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Amy was also charged with offensive touching. Winslow was arrested first, on Friday night. Police said they were able to arrest the women with the help of the video footage. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Olivia M. Winslow was handcuffed Friday, August 21, 2020, after Wilmington Police were called to the 600 block of Justison Street the evening before for reports of an offensive touching incident involving a 7-year-old boy. Video circulated on social media, by Students for Trump, shows two girls, one police said was Winslow, tearing up Trump signs and stealing the young boy’s “Make America Great Again” hat. The video shows the boy crying, and his mother encouraging him to get his hat back.

The video was posted first by the Chief Creative Officer of Turning Point USA. Students for Trump picked it up and posted it, too.

Here are photos of the victims. Mother, Abbey and her son Riley. They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened. If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you? Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

The second woman was arrested Saturday. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institute on $45,000 secured bail. Before her arrest, a report of what is in the court records was published.

Court records, obtained by WDEL, report the victim telling police the woman who’s yet to be arrested “forcefully” snatched a political sign from her hand while Winslow stole the MAGA hat and handed it to her alleged accomplice. Winslow is also accused of knocking a hat off an adult woman’s head. As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who’s yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn’t hurt, but did begin to cry, police said. The woman who’s yet to be arrested is accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. The woman who hasn’t been arrested then threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said.

The boy’s mother is a field director for Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that reaches out to college students and offers training for activists. It is also a group that supports Trump. With this in mind, she was probably anticipating the possibility of conflict from Biden supporters. There have been numerous stories of violent attacks on MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters during Trump’s time in office.

Riley’s mother is a field director with Turning Point USA, a pro-Donald Trump youth movement, according to her LinkedIn page. In 2019 she was present at an event where she advocating for the recalling of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. She told Return of Information New Jersey that although she had some “civil discussions” she also “had a couple of people flip my table and spit on me.”

Allegedly the fight began when the two women began taunting the boy and his mom about the Trump signs. Amy “forcefully” snatched one of the signs from them. It all went downhill from there. The most disturbing part is the involvement of the young boy. I have a disagreement with parents who involve young children in political events, and in this case, a form of protest. Teenagers and older kids are one thing but the little kids don’t really have a place in these events. Also, the mom involved her son by telling him to “Get your hat back, baby.” The boy was upset and had already told the women that the hat was not theirs to take. “That’s somebody else’s hat,” he said. As the fighting began, the boy told his mom to call 9-1-1. It’s heartbreaking to hear him and his distress, as well as when he begins to cry. I understand her instinct to respond to her son’s attackers, yet she should have removed him from the scene and not involved him in the situation. Other adults were there to handle the women.

During the Democrat convention a twelve-year-old boy from Concord, New Hampshire spoke about how Joe Biden has mentored him in his struggles with stuttering. It was an effective moment for Team Biden. I wonder if the Republicans will mention young Riley during their convention this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

