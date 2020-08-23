https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/minutes-pass-clear-john-brennan-world-trouble-fridays-interview-must-devastating/

John Brennan claims he’s not the subject of a criminal investigation and John Durham told him so. However, it’s more likely Brennan committed perjury numerous times in their eight hour get-together on Friday.



As we reported yesterday, John Brennan is the king of corrupt spin. It looks like all things related to the Trump – Russia collusion fairy tale go back to Brennan. The interactions between the US and foreign entities most likely involved the CIA and lead back to Brennan. It’s all Brennan. This is why it’s puzzling when you hear the word on the street that Brennan is not the subject of the Durham investigation.

Yesterday Brennan reportedly spent eight hours with the Durham team and he was assured he was not the subject or target of a criminal investigation:

Just in: John Brennan’s spokesman says Brennan was interviewed earlier today by John Durham, who told Brennan “that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/tgYXpvdkIN — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 22, 2020

But note that the above comes from Brennan’s spokesman (yesterday we mistakenly stated attorneys). This does not come from the Durham team. We have heard little to nothing from the Durham team.

We noted yesterday Adam Housley’s tweets like Durham never said publicly that John Brennan is not the subject of a criminal investigation:

Durham hasn’t said Brennan isn’t a subject. Brennan has said he isn’t. https://t.co/E8gcfRE5oN — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Brennan’s team is more likely similar to Baghdad Bob than the truth:

What news? From Brennan’s spokesman? LOL. I bet you believed Baghdad Bob too. https://t.co/cWg3pST12U — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Brennan is claiming this is all politics. Of course he is. What else can Brennan do – admit he spied on the Presidential candidate from the opposing party, lied before Congress and the American people, put in place faulty information that led to a Special Counsel based on lies from the Hillary Clinton campaign and attempted a coup of the Trump Presidency?

This is exactly what Brennan wants out. LOL. Mike is an amazing guy. All this info is coming from Brennan’s team. It’s freaking textbook to eventually claim politics. He plays the game well. But he’s still on the hot seat. https://t.co/NgNonyXbYL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Of course, Brennan is a target. Many believe Brennan is the mastermind.

Brennan is a target. That is all. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

We know that the fact that the Durham team is now interviewing Brennan indicates they are near the end of their investigation.

Brennan is at the top. An investigation like this starts at the bottom and works its way up. By the time Durham interviews Brennan, the underlings have been thoroughly reviewed and hopefully all facts have been laid out.

Some participants are likely talking. We reported in an interview on the Howie Carr show in April with former US Attorney Joe DiGenova that Obama FBI General Counsel James Baker was singing like a bird.

DiGenova discussed the Durham investigation and said that Durham was building a conspiracy case and anyone who lied to the court will be indicted for obstruction of justice charges:

The bottom line is this, it’s unfolding and what’s happening is, what Durham is actually doing is he’s painting a picture and not everyone of these acts is going to be a specific separate crime. But they are going to be, what’s called overt acts in a conspiracy. One to defraud the United States government. One to deny the civil rights of Trump and Flynn and Page and a bunch of other people.

At the 8:55 mark diGenova droped another bomb when discussing the notes that were released that show the government was actively working to frame General Flynn:

DiGenova: You know Baker is now working with Durham. James Baker the former General Counsel. Carr: He’s flipped? DiGenova: Who was a target, is now understandably cooperating because he was looking at a boat load of criminal charges. Once these notes were discovered, and by the way, these were the notes that [FBI Director] Chris Wray and Dana Boente did not want turned over.

John Brennan does not likely know all who talked to Durham or what was said. If he does he may be engaged in more crimes.

Today we can add to our report from some points by Zerohedge:

There are several reasons to read this message with a “jaundiced eye” and to recognize the ulterior motives for it. First, it’s not Brennan’s statement. Shapiro issued the statement to Obama Administration scribe Natasha Bertrand at Politico — guaranteed to dutifully publish anything requested of her by a former Obama era intelligence official now living in fear. Shapiro then posted a string of eight Tweets on Twitter with the same text. Both are devoid of any words actually spoken by Brennan — there are no quotations — nor is there any support offered for Shapiro’s claims by anyone actually in the room, such as Brennan’s attorneys.

Zerohedge notes on the selection of the location for Brennan’s interview was CIA Headquarters, where Brennan’s crimes, if any took place:

If John Brennan offered any false answers to the investigators during the interview, the venue for that “false statement” crime is in the EDVA, not in DC federal court .

Zerohedge also notes the likelihood that Brennan was the subject of the investigation and concludes:

John Durham and his team did not come to the decision to interview Brennan over the course of eight hours for the purpose of “filling in the blanks” on “events that are under review.” The purpose of the interview was to get Brennan to confirm or deny information that others have provided up to this point about Brennan, and what he instructed others to do. John Brennan was placed into a perjury trap yesterday because he’s shown himself willing to perjure himself in the past in order to evade scrutiny. Devin Nunes discussed a couple of questions Durham may have asked Brennan this morning with Maria Bartiromo: Worth listening to… pic.twitter.com/kaEaD7pGKu — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 23, 2020 Brennan is in deep. John Brennan is the Deep State.

