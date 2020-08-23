https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/asian-people-stealing-black-culture-black-muslim-woman-berates-asian-boba-tea-store-owner-not-black-owned-video/

A black Muslim woman berated an Asian Boba tea store owner in Aurora, Colorado on Friday for not being “black owned.”

The black Muslima accused the Asians of “stealing black culture” and then turned her ire toward a black customer who was defending the store owners and called him a “coon.”

“This establishment is not black-owned, but you’re stealing black culture,” the Muslima said. “Is this not black culture? Trap Tea…”

“No! You’re thieves! Asian people stealing black culture once again! Once again!” she said. “It’s okay, you’ll be exposed though! You’re not black-owned! You’re stealing black culture!”

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

A black customer waiting in line got fed up with the Muslima and defended the store owner.

The vile woman immediately began to berate him and called him a racial slur, “You’re a coon!”

WATCH:

“You’re thieves! Asian people stealing black culture once again.” A strong, black Muslim woman went inside the new Trap Tea business in Aurora, Colo. on Friday and confronted the staff. A black customer tries to defend the business & is called a racial slur by her. pic.twitter.com/uejQ6nC8cr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

The Muslim woman in the video who berated the Asian Boba store in Aurora, Colorado for not being “black-owned” is 23-year-old Alewia Tola Roba, from Denver.

The strong black Muslim woman in the video who berated an Asian boba store in Aurora, Colo. for not being “black-owned” is 23-year-old Alewia Tola Roba, from Denver. She appears to have graduated this year from university & is extremely proud of being Ethiopian. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rQ5hrmQMYx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Boba tea or “Bubble tea” was invented in Taiwan in the 1980s, but the Muslima had a problem with the name of the shop, “Trap Tea.”

Trap Tea released a statement on Instagram this weekend addressing the incident and the both backlash and support they received.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

