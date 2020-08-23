https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/bam-arrests-made-in-attack-on-7-year-old-trump-supporter/

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. . .

The two women caught on camera assaulting a 7-year-old Trump supporter outside of the DNC have been arrested:

Olivia Winslow, 21, was charged with:

Robbery (First Degree)
Conspiracy (Second Degree)
Offensive Touching (two counts)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child

And the second suspect, 21-year-old Camryn Amy was charged with:

Robbery (Second Degree)
Conspiracy (Second Degree)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child

ICYMI, here’s the video again captured by Students for Trump member Katie Daviscourt:

Right before the two were caught on camera attacking Riley, they got into with Katie while she was filming:

What idiots!

