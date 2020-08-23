https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513264-biden-sees-5-point-favorability-boost-after-convention-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE saw his favorability increase 5 percentage points following his party’s virtual convention last week, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

The former vice president’s favorability increased from 40 percent to 45 percent in a week, according to the poll. This included an increase from 79 percent to 86 percent among Democrats. Black Americans gave him the highest favorability rating of any racial group, at 69 percent. His favorability is 39 percent among whites and 52 percent among Hispanics.

The poll found President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo ‘The Apprentice’ producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE’s favorability around 32 percent, mostly unchanged from other recent polls, but his unfavorability increased to 60 percent. Vice President Pence had a favorability rating of 30 percent and 46 percent unfavorability.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from ‘self-destructive syndrome’? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.), has an approval of 41 percent among the three-quarters of respondents who were familiar with her. The percentage of Americans familiar enough to have an opinion of her is up 10 points from last week, shortly after she was named Biden’s running mate.

Her approvals among Black Americans increased 8 percentage points, from 52 to 67 percent. Among Democrats overall, her favorability reached 77 percent.

Biden’s ratings are higher than former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonInside Ed Markey’s unlikely emergence as an icon to Gen Z activists Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention Democrats look to capitalize after Biden’s big moment MORE, who saw her favorability slightly underwater, at 48 favorable and 50 percent unfavorable, following the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

However, the new poll found only 30 percent of Americans watched at least some of the Democratic convention, compared to 62 percent who said the same in a 2016 Gallup poll.

A slight majority of respondents, 51 percent, said the 2020 convention was overly focused on attacks on Republicans, compared to 45 percent who said they struck the right balance. The percentages were far closer in the 2016 Gallup poll, which found 43 percent saying the right balance was struck compared to 44 percent who said it was overly focused on attacking the GOP.

Pollsters surveyed a random sample of 714 adults from Aug. 21-22. The new survey has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

