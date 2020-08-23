https://www.theblaze.com/news/jay-williams-blasts-montrezl-harrell-racial-comment-luca-doncic

ESPN host Jay Williams unloaded on NBA player Montrezl Harrell Saturday after the Los Angeles Clippers’ power forward targeted Luka Doncic, one of the NBA’s top players, with a racially-charged comment.

What happened?

During a Friday playoff game between the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, Harrell and Doncic got into a scuffle, causing Harrell to call Doncic a “b**** a** white boy.”

From USA Today:

Harrell and Doncic got into a scuffle after the two players tripped each other at the Clippers’ defense end, and Harrell ended up on the court. Doncic told Harrell: “Stop flopping man.” That didn’t sit well with Harrell, who had to be separated from Doncic. After Harrell scored on Doncic later in the game, he appeared to hurl a racially-charged insult at Doncic.

What did Williams say?

In a lengthy response posted to Twitter, Williams slammed Harrell and highlighted the hypocrisy surrounding the reaction to Harrell’s comments, or more accurately, the lack thereof.

I am no lip-reader, but d**n Trez. D**n Montrezl. I can only imagine if Luka Doncic had said something like that to you and it got caught on tape. I can only imagine during Black Lives Matter how much of a big deal that would have been, considering today’s climate and state. It would’ve been a massive story. Luka would’ve lost all credibility in this space. Everybody would’ve been commenting on it. People would’ve asked LeBron [James] about it. People would’ve asked Kawhi [Leonard] about it. Everyone would’ve had some kind of statement about it. But it’s not that big of a story because Trez said it to a caucasian person. It should be a big story because it’s not acceptable man. Look, I’m a hooper. I talk trash. I cuss people out. We can get into the nuances of whether that’s right or wrong, too. But what you said, when involving race in it? And I’ve heard people say this back in the day that basketball scenarios and playing hoops in the inner cities. I still didn’t find it acceptable then. I don’t find it acceptable now, especially when cameras are on you 24/7. Get lost in your battle, man. But don’t get lost in saying things like that.

“We don’t need that in today’s game, especially with everything that we’re fighting for as it related to equality,” Williams went on to say. “Not acceptable. Not acceptable.

