A Black Lives Matter activist said at a protest in Chicago on Saturday that the world was going to end if society does not get socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “Green New Deal” and if Israel is not stopped from going into “Palestine.”

“A counter-revolution is the reason that capitalism is winning in many people’s eyes is because people are trying to save it right before it falls of the cliff,” the activist said in a video that was recorded by Blaze Media’s Elijah Schaffer.

“The world is going to end if we don’t get a green new deal,” the activist continued. “The world is going to end if we keep on bombing and allowing Israeli brigades to do into Palestine. The world is going to f***ing end!”

The American Action Forum put out an estimate of Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” when it was first unveiled last year, saying that it could cost up to $93 trillion, or $600 per household.

“The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” the summary of study concluded. “Its further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”

The remarks from the Black Lives Matter activist came after other far-left members of the group made fringe remarks the day before.

“This is our city, our city, and we’re taking that s**t back,” one activist said. “We have demands, and they need to be met, and I feel like I’ve been saying this too much—we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not.”

“You can listen to us or you can get ran over,” the activist continued. “And that’s all I have to say.”

Another activist bemoaned the fact that people cared about businesses being looted and destroyed during riots.

“People are worried about looting, and there are literal lives being taken away?” the activist said. “There are people who are dying, and y’all are mad about people looting Mag Mile? Get over it! These buildings are insured.”

“Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us!” the activist continued. “What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is—that stuff will be replaced, but we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives, people lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong s**t!”

