A Black Lives Matter/Antifa mob gathered in downtown Denver on Saturday to bust windows, destroy property and fight police.
Democrats in their silence support this.

Antifa brought their own hammers to bust out all of the business windows in the downtown.

Family business owners came out to clean up the destruction by the violent leftist mob.

At one point a local resident pleaded with the rioters to stop their destruction.
The local resident, who happened to be black, was ignored.

Local News 9 reporter Marc Sallinger was following the crime spree.
He has several updates and video posted.

Someone provided the organized terrorists with shields.

