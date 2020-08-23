https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/blm-antifa-terrorists-bust-windows-set-fires-downtown-denver-van-passes-shields-battle-police-video/

A Black Lives Matter/Antifa mob gathered in downtown Denver on Saturday to bust windows, destroy property and fight police.

Democrats in their silence support this.

Antifa brought their own hammers to bust out all of the business windows in the downtown.

Antifa are smashing the windows of every storefront in Denver, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/mhw2xxeSjw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2020

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

Family business owners came out to clean up the destruction by the violent leftist mob.

The owners of the Quiznos arrived to clean up. The restaurant is owned by a family. The whole family is out here cleaning up the damage now. They’ve owned it for 12 years, never seen anything like this. “I don’t even know where to start,” he told me #9News pic.twitter.com/AU7q4AtBOe — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

At one point a local resident pleaded with the rioters to stop their destruction.

The local resident, who happened to be black, was ignored.

Antifa rioting has spread to Denver. An anti-police gathering quickly devolves into them just smashing up homes and businesses. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/zhjNP9NIu8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Antifa rioters are setting small fires in Denver. They’re moving throughout the city throwing rocks at vehicles.pic.twitter.com/gbvHuMvQko — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2020

Local News 9 reporter Marc Sallinger was following the crime spree.

He has several updates and video posted.

Someone provided the organized terrorists with shields.

A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

