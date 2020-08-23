https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-violent-protest-underway-wisconsin-officer-involved-shooting-cop-knocked-incendiary-weapons-launched-officers/

Fires are being started and a police officer has been knocked unconscious in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting.

The rioters were also reportedly jumping on police vehicles and slashing their tires.

It is unclear what exactly knocked the officer out, or what his current condition is. In a video of him falling, a strange noise can be heard right before he drops.

The “protesters” were reportedly throwing things at the police, including Molotov cocktails.

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

The man who was shot is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition.

Leftists have also already doxed the officer and have been posting threats towards him online.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

