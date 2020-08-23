https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-brennan-john-durham-investigation/2020/08/23/id/983545

U.S. Attorney John Durham told former CIA Director John Brennan during his interview on Friday as part of the inquiry into the origin of the 2016 Russia election interference probe that he was “not a subject or a target” of the investigation but a “witness” to events, Brennan adviser Nick Shapiro wrote in a tweet over the weekend.

“Brennan welcomed the opportunity to answer Mr. Durham’s questions related to a wide range of intelligence-related activities undertaken by CIA before the November 2016 presidential election as well as the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) published in early Jan 2017,” Shapiro also wrote on Twitter. “Brennan provided details on the efforts made by the Intelligence Community to understand and disrupt the actions taken by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”

Last year Durham requested, as part of his probe, copies of documents from Brennan’s tenure at the CIA under President Barack Obama, such as his emails and call logs, Law & Crime reported.

Shapiro also tweeted that Brennan “told Durham that the repeated efforts of Donald Trump & William Barr to politicize Mr. Durham’s work have been appalling & have tarnished the independence & integrity of the Department of Justice, making it difficult for DOJ professionals to carry out their job.”

Trump has repeatedly said the investigation will vindicate his claims that the Obama administration illegally spied on his campaign, insisting that Barr’s legacy was dependent on whether top Obama administration officials were charged, not just lower-level ones, according to Law & Crime.

Last week, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to a felony charge for changing an email that was used in a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application.

