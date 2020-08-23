https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/__trashed-39/

A church run by popular pastor Greg Locke, who has millions of followers on social media and is known for his blunt and to the point vlogs, has been vandalized a week before Locke is set to host a talk with longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone on his recently renewed faith in Jesus Christ.

According to the Tennessean, Global Vision Bible Church was spray-painted in multiple areas of the campus on Old Lebanon Dirt Road that included vulgar comments.

“It’s disappointing,” Locke said. “But it really puts a fire in my belly.”

As this GP reporter first shared a few months ago, Stone fully recommitted himself to God during an outdoor sermon from world famous evangelist Franklin Graham. Stone is expected to tell that story and more on August 30th at Locke’s church. He will also apologize for certain mistakes in his life and quote scripture.

“Like most decent people, I am disgusted by this assault on a place of worship by the crazed left. I will not be intimidated out of witnessing for Jesus Christ and will be there on August 30th. Pastor Greg Locke is a man of great courage and threats against us only strengthen our resolve to praise the Lord and to pray for America’s salvation.”

