Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg blamed President Donald Trump’s “disastrous leadership” for damaging the U.S. economy.

Buttigieg said, “Donald Trump has been president for four years, and America is very obviously not better off than we were four years ago. Yes, there is about character, but it’s also about the failed leadership of this president and the fact that our country is doing the worst of any developed nation when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus, that some of our economic numbers are the worst they’ve been since 1876 and for all that disastrous leadership we’re seeing now also a very hopeful vision about what we could get to. The really amazing thing about watching the Democratic convention last week was that we’re also being in touch with the kind of country we could be, the kind of country that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead us toward where everyone has a place, where the big coalition that we’re building can move us past this moment of chaos and cruelty. I think all of that adds up to the simple fact that the center of gravity of the American people is very much on our side right now.”

He added, “The economy is in such precarious shape, unprecedented unemployment numbers, unbelievable pain that people are experiencing and because of the inaction of this White House, but that’s likely to get worse as we go into the fall. So if they want to battle on the economy, let’s have that battle.”

