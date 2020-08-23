https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4311104dec887547a37f08
As Generation Z – teenagers or those in their early twenties – have grown up in the age of instant messaging, the punctuation mark is no longer commonly used….
Trevor Murphy was training for a 100-mile ultra marathon when he reached McDowell Mountain Regional Park near Phoenix on Friday morning, where a wildfire started to spread….
Colin Campbell, the seventh Earl of Cawdor, was enraged after his Czech stepmother applied to build an events, exhibition and banqueting venue in the garden of Cawdor Castle near Nairn….
Sean Lynch caddied for his step-son at an amateur tournament in Queensland, this week despite a court regarding his charges as so serious he cannot teach children until they are dealt with….
Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to raises taxes for Americans earning over $400,000 annually claiming “everyone should pay their fair share.”…