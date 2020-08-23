https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/global-times-biden-smoother/

Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet Global Times insisted that if Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the upcoming election the country would enjoy a “smoother” relationship and “more effective communication” with the former veep.

The article, entitled “Biden ‘Smoother’ to Deal With,” follows a recent National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) report designating China as backing Biden, already boasting a notoriously soft track record on dealing with the country.

And Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party identified as a “foreign mission” by the Trump administration, reiterated the sentiment in over 1,000-word puff piece on the candidate. The article, for example, extolled the Democratic National Convention as “showing unity,” praised Biden as “more decent” than President Trump, and even echoed Biden’s talking points while slamming President Trump’s “failed handling of the coronavirus pandemic.”

An expert quoted in the piece, Professor Li Haidong at China Foreign Affairs University, remarked that Biden would be “smoother” to negotiate with:

“Biden is definitely smoother to deal with, which is the consensus around the world. For China, because Biden was vice president during Obama’s term, and had a lot of prior experience dealing with Chinese leaders, we would expect to facilitate more effective communication with Biden if he wins.”

Biden would use “totally different tactics to continue the US-launched great power competition with China” – a complete rejection of what the Global Times perceives as “the Trump administration’s unilateral, selfish and hegemonic stances.”

“Biden could at least change this awkward atmosphere,” according to Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Some of the tactics the Global Times alleges Biden will resort to include “restoring negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Agreement,” a trade deal which would have decimated the American manufacturing base while simultaneously sacrificing the country’s jobs, intellectual property, and national security.

“Biden could revive Barack Obama’s legacy. Negotiations on the TPP and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) could be restarted very soon if Biden takes office,” Lü continued. He also noted that Biden would “very likely place the US back into the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iranian Nuclear Deal and other multilateral and international treaties and organization that the Trump administration withdrew from in the past four years.”

Global Times de facto endorsement of Biden is not surprising; it’s rooted in the former veep’s decades-long political career built on the exportation of American jobs and critical industry to China while his family members inked billion-dollar deals with Chinese Communist Party owned enterprises.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

