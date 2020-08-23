https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/chuck-schumer-and-alyssa-milano-made-the-same-dopey-joke-about-election-eve-asteroid-that-poses-no-threat-to-earth-whatsoever/

Because it’s 2020, why not?

Well, 2020 keeps getting better all the time. An asteroid is projected to zoom close to Earth on November 2, the day before the presidential election. https://t.co/VsuWGATA42 — CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2020

NASA, however, tells us that everything will be OK and the asteroid, even if it hits Earth, will burn up in the atmosphere:

Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020

Everyone chill!

Real news: asteroid everyone is freaking out over poses no threat to earth https://t.co/YhD6eCWqFM — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 23, 2020

But that didn’t stop Sen. Chuck Schumer from making this dopey joke about it:

What, do they all have the same writers?

Vote early. Check your voter registration. Request an absentee ballot. https://t.co/500gqY8I7R https://t.co/z2NLC6js1p — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 23, 2020

***

