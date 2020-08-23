https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/chuck-schumer-and-alyssa-milano-made-the-same-dopey-joke-about-election-eve-asteroid-that-poses-no-threat-to-earth-whatsoever/

Because it’s 2020, why not?

NASA, however, tells us that everything will be OK and the asteroid, even if it hits Earth, will burn up in the atmosphere:

Everyone chill!

But that didn’t stop Sen. Chuck Schumer from making this dopey joke about it:

What, do they all have the same writers?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...