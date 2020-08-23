https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/513311-connecticut-city-says-its-naming-sewage-plant-after-comedian

A Connecticut city announced Saturday that it’s naming its sewage treatment plant after HBO comedian John Oliver after he criticized the town in his show.

Danbury, Conn., Mayor Mark Boughton (R) revealed the city’s plans on Facebook as he stood in front of the plant in response to Oliver’s expletive-filled slam on the city.

“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the mayor said. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

During his show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the comedian discussed the racial disparities in jury selection and discussed reports that residents of Hartford and New Britain were excluded from selection.

“Because if you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?” he said. “Because, and this is true: F— Danbury. From it’s charming railway museum to its historic Hearthstone Castle, Danbury, Conn. can eat my whole a–.”

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he said. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — F— you.”

The late night comedian also poked fun at videos that Boughton and other mayors made in 2017 appealing to Amazon to bring its second world headquarters to the city. The Danbury mayor touted that the town now has a distribution facility, although not the second world headquarters.

“And, oh by the way, thanks for showing that Amazon video,” Boughton addresses Oliver in his video. “We did get Amazon here in Danbury.”

