https://caldronpool.com/disney-introduces-bisexual-child-as-lead-character-in-kids-series-where-girl-hangs-out-with-witch-in-hell/

Disney has introduced its first bisexual child as a lead character in the kid’s series “The Owl House.”

The story follows Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old bisexual Dominican-American girl, intent on becoming a witch after stumbling upon a portal to the Demon Realm where she befriends a rebellious witch.

The series’ creator, Dana Terrace, said on Twitter earlier this month that during development, she was very open about her intention to put “queer kids in the main cast.”

“I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” she said. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership…”

I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

The series came under fire earlier this year for introducing young viewers to the world of demons, witches, and sorcery. Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) criticized Disney for trying “to portray witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil.”

The organisation “One Million Moms” set up a petition urging the Disney Channel to cancel the series.

“Sorcery is demonic, and sexuality should never be included in a children’s cartoon,” they said. “This irresponsible series has to go immediately!”

The petition has so far attracted more than 26,500 signatures.

According to Newsweek, Alex Hirsch, a writer and animator who previously worked with Terrace on the show, Gravity Falls, said: “[Terrace] wanted to pick my brain in the early days of the series, when the original pitch was ‘girl hangs out with witch in hell.’”

Artist Ricky Cometa said: “When Dana first approached me, she said that ‘we’re trying to make this demon realm part of Disney,’ which is something I didn’t think would happen.”

Cometa went on to say, “We really wanted to make this demon realm feel like home, and just had to figure out how to do it.”

It was also said the writers’ room for the show is full of books on witchcraft, witches and spells to take inspiration from.

