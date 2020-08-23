https://www.dailywire.com/news/ddd-vs-rrr-kevin-mccarthy-releases-new-video-contrasting-gop-vision-for-america-with-democrats-vision

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a new digital ad on Sunday contrasting the difference between the Republican vision for America and the current road that the Democrat Party is headed down.

The ad shows violent riots breaking out in Democrat-controlled cities across the U.S. compared to the strong economic growth that happened during the Trump administration before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the global economy.

The ad highlights the “three Rs” that Republicans see as their vision for the future vs “three Ds” that they say represent the Democrat Party’s current trajectory.

“Democrats want to Deface, Destroy, and Dismantle our country,” McCarthy, a California Republican, said in the video. “Republicans want to Renew, Restore, and Rebuild America.”

“We’ve done it once with President Donald Trump, and we will do it again,” McCarthy added.

McCarthy told Axios that this message represents what the Republicans will do if they win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

Axios expanded on the “three Rs” and the “three Ds” that McCarthy highlighted in the new digital ad.

The “three Rs” that Republicans stand for:

“ Renew the American Dream” (focused on individuals): School choice, workforce training, expanding broadband in rural communities & 5G, protecting individual freedoms.

The “three Ds” the ad pins on the Democrats:

“ Defund our police, border patrol, and military.”

our police, border patrol, and military.” “ Dismantle our social, economic, and political institutions.”

our social, economic, and political institutions.” “Destroy our small businesses and entrepreneurs with crushing taxes and regulation” — the GOP leader pointed to the destruction of monuments during recent protests.

WATCH:

