Libs simply can’t keep themselves from rushing to blame Trump for every unvetted conspiracy theory they can dream up.

Byron York shared an excerpt from a Washington Post article reporting that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “continued” a process of removing blue mailboxes and dismantling mail-sorting machines that had begun before he took over as head of the Postal Service.

Democrats weren’t shy about making it an issue.

Where have we seen this movie before?

DeJoy says he continued a policy that was started by a postmaster general who took office during the Obama administration, but the Left somehow found a way to blame Trump.

