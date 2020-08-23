https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/devin-nunes-drops-mic-on-house-floor/
“I want to thank my Democratic colleagues for inviting us here for a Saturday afternoon matinee in August — I urge them next time to put more effort into their future conspiracy theories.”
Here’s the full speech
Rep. Devin Nunes: “I urge [Democrats] next time to put more effort into their future conspiracy theories.” pic.twitter.com/2oWd2iLQ3k
— The Hill (@thehill) August 23, 2020