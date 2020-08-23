https://justthenews.com/government/local/falwell-resigns-liberty-university-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday agreed to resign as president of Liberty University, following allegations that he was being exhorted in connection with an extra-marital affairs his wife had.

Falwell was already under a leave of absence as president in connection with a racy photo he recently posted on social media.

The evangelical school has released a statement saying that Falwell is seeking help for the “emotional toll” in connection with the affair that his wife., Becki, had with a man who he says later threatened his family.

Falwell told The Washington Examiner on Sunday that the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship “to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies.”

The university in Lynchburg, Virginia, was founded by Falwell’s father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr.

The photo Falwell Jr. posted on social media showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of a woman who was not his wife. Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.

In his statement, Falwell said he and his wife met the man she had an affair with during a vacation over eight years ago. The man was working at the hotel where the Falwells stayed, the statement said.

“Shortly thereafter, Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about,” Falwell said in the statement. He declined further comment when reached Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The statement did not identify the person. However, in a statement to wire service, Giancarlo Granda – whose ties to the Falwells have been documented in news stories in recent years – said he had been working with an “investigative team” and accused the Falwells of “attempting to get ahead of the story by creating a false narrative.”

Granda’s connection to the Falwells dates to 2012, and the following year he took on partial ownership of a hostel in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood that was purchased by members of the Falwell family, according to multiple media reports.

The business transaction sparked legal jostling over ownership that later involved Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, the wire service also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

