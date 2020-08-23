https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/08/23/twitter-slaps-a-warning-on-president-trumps-tweet-calling-ballot-drop-boxes-a-voter-security-disaster/

Here we go again. . .

On Sunday, Twitter slapped a warning on this tweet from President Donald Trump where he called ballot drop boxes a “voter security disaster,” adding that “they are not Covid sanitized”:

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!

From Twitter:

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. https://t.co/MA6E7mBpkm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

Before the flag, journos pointed out the ballot drop boxes are in use in Florida, where President Trump has previously said is doing vote-by-mail correctly:

Many states use drop boxes – including Florida – the President’s home state. Drop boxes do not make it possible to vote multiple times. All of the ballots are checked by local elections officials in just the same way as if the ballot arrived by mail. https://t.co/KbMeeZGEhA — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 23, 2020

You got your wish:

Please report this tweet, which violates Twitter’s rules about election-related misinformation. https://t.co/GiY7HZiKpn — Ed Bott (@edbott) August 23, 2020

Twitter didn’t delete the tweet, but users have to go through an extra step to see it in their timeline. This is how it shows up on Twitter.com:

The claim that using the boxes is a risk because of COVID-19 is a problem too:

Trump just falsely claimed that the mail spreads Covid. https://t.co/F55wNEeFRM — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 23, 2020

How are we going to get schools open if we’re worried about the virus on envelopes?

If Trump is so worried about COVID sanitation that we can’t use mail drop boxes, we’re going to need to shut every store, restaurant, and public area down until we’re figure it out. (He’s not worried about it, he’s just using it as a pretense to argue against mail-in voting) https://t.co/PUG3IqdJ5m — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 23, 2020

