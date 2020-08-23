https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/08/23/twitter-slaps-a-warning-on-president-trumps-tweet-calling-ballot-drop-boxes-a-voter-security-disaster/

Here we go again. . .

On Sunday, Twitter slapped a warning on this tweet from President Donald Trump where he called ballot drop boxes a “voter security disaster,” adding that “they are not Covid sanitized”:

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

From Twitter:

Before the flag, journos pointed out the ballot drop boxes are in use in Florida, where President Trump has previously said is doing vote-by-mail correctly:

You got your wish:

Twitter didn’t delete the tweet, but users have to go through an extra step to see it in their timeline. This is how it shows up on Twitter.com:

The claim that using the boxes is a risk because of COVID-19 is a problem too:

How are we going to get schools open if we’re worried about the virus on envelopes?

***

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...