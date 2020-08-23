https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/nasa-researcher-accused-concealing-chinese-connections?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department filed charges Monday against a NASA researcher for allegedly concealing his connections with China.

The charges were filed against Texas A&M University Professor Zhengdong Cheng and include conspiracy, wire fraud and giving false statements.

“As alleged, Zhengdong Cheng knowingly deceived NASA officials about his association with Chinese owned companies and universities, willingly accepted U.S. government funding, and defrauded his university,” Alan Kohler, Jr., assistant directorof the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said in a statement.

Cheng allegedly obtained U.S. government funding even though grant rules barred working with China, or Chinese businesses or universities.

Due to his NASA and Texas A&M connections he was also allegedly able to gain more access to resources like the International Space Station.

“This access allegedly allowed Cheng to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities,” Justice officials said in a statement.

The charges further allege he held senior research positions unknown to the university and NASA and was able to serve in the People’s Republic of China Talents program.

The program is allegedly designed to attract, recruit and cultivate high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security,” the officials also said.

