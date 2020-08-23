https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/fighting-for-you-president-trump-releases-his-2nd-term-agenda/

President Trump just released a 49-point list for his 2nd agenda, via DonaldJTrump.com:

💯Check out the first look at President @RealDonaldTrump‘s second term “Fighting For You” agenda. Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.https://t.co/hcPf3cleoz — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 24, 2020

Here’s the beginning of the press release:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2ND TERM AGENDA: FIGHTING FOR YOU! Building on the incredible achievements of President Donald J. Trump’s first term in office, the President’s re-election campaign today released a set of core priorities for a second term under the banner of “Fighting for You!” President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden and Democrats. President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.

And here’s the rest separated by section:

JOBS (including creating 10 million jobs in ten months) pic.twitter.com/YLz4J5nGWx — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

ERADICATE COVID-19 (one of the bullet points is “Return to Normal in 2021”) pic.twitter.com/SvuuUR40Mz — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA (5 out of the 49 bulletpoints are about China which is notable since China went nearly unmentioned at the DNC) pic.twitter.com/k75hI8kHET — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

HEALTHCARE (includes covering all pre-existing conditions) pic.twitter.com/09WnKdiiQE — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

EDUCATION (school choice & American exceptionalism) pic.twitter.com/KQezW88n2A — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

DRAIN THE SWAMP (includes “draining the globalist swamp”) pic.twitter.com/EhRBT0dBpI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

DEFEND OUR POLICE (mentions bringing Antifa to justice and treating drive-by shootings as domestic terrorism) pic.twitter.com/7yQfVz7t2d — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS (includes mandatory deportation for non-citizen gang members) pic.twitter.com/QoD3IEbEMj — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE (Moon Base etc.) pic.twitter.com/xCRD3EUCUn — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

