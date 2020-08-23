https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2020/08/following-dnc-debacle-maga-drag-the-interstate-is-ready-to-save-america

Most people don’t have a boat. If more did, the waterways would be filled with MAGA boat parades supporting President Trump and protesting the various authoritarian policies rampant in America today. Thankfully, most Americans have a vehicle which is why MAGA Drag the Interstate is juiced up and ready to tell the rest of the nation we want to Make America Great Again.

On the latest episode of Bob & Eric Save America, the dynamic duo team up once again with guest host Rampage to discuss the debacle that was the virtual Democratic National Convention. They held back no punches in critiquing this horrible event last week in which Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their merry band of social justice warriors used identity politics to recruit the gullible into a being part of the wrong side of history.

In an unprecedented show, the trio interviewed three guests. First, they had the road warrior patriot himself, Keith Lee, who is leading the charge to fill streets across America with the excitement necessary to get President Trump reelected and drive back the authoritarians as they try to quash our freedoms. MAGA Drag the Interstate is going nationwide on September 5. They followed that with two exciting Republican candidates, Luke Negron and Bob Lancia, as they endeavor to help take back control of the House of Representatives.

This is an amazing time to be alive. It may seem like doom and gloom across the board in America, but there is a real opportunity to bring patriotic Americans together to help Make America Great Again.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

