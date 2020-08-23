https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/michael-steele-joins-anti-trump-lincoln-project?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has joined the Lincoln Project as a senior adviser, the group announced on Monday.

“The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,” Steele said in a statement.

“Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion,” he said. “I am proudly committed to resetting the course of our nation, standing once again for the future of my Party; and working with The Lincoln Project to help restore the purpose for sitting in that chair,” said Steele, the first African American to be an RNC chairman.

The Lincoln Project has developed ads slamming Trump and the president has said that he would switch the group’s title “to the ‘Losers Project'”

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, an outspoken Trump critic, and the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the group to spend more time on family concerns.

Kellaynne Conway on Sunday announced that she is stepping down from her White House position to focus on her family.

