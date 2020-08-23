https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/google-youtube-edited-likes-dislikes-sleepy-joe-bidens-acceptance-speech-eliminating-dislikes-video/
Sleepy Joe Biden, Obama’s former Vice President, made his acceptance speech last week. It went off like a thud and so YouTube decided to step in a prop it up.
During Joe Biden’s presidential nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, both his personal YouTube page and the Democratic Party’s YouTube page saw strong, negative reactions from live audiences. In fact, “Dislikes” outnumbered “Likes,” in real time.
Yet both pages’ “Dislikes” mysteriously dropped in the hours after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) had concluded. The changing statistics led some on social media to wonder if the Google-owned YouTube platform was protecting Biden.
TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention
The number of Democratic convention stream “Dislikes”–or people pressing a button saying they did not like the content onscreen–dropped on Friday below where they stood on Thursday last night.
A video was created that shows this phenomenon:[embedded content]