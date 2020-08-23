https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hah-hah-president-trump-white-house-press-corps-hope-great-weekend-convention-video/

He is truly THE BEST EVER!

President Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday in the White House on a new breakthrough for treating coronavirus.

During his opening remarks President Trump called out the liberal hacks in the room.

President Trump: “I hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma as a treatment for coronavirus this weekend.

If you have recovered from the coronavirus you can donate plasma.

