He is truly THE BEST EVER!
President Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday in the White House on a new breakthrough for treating coronavirus.
During his opening remarks President Trump called out the liberal hacks in the room.
President Trump: “I hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”
TRUMP TO THE PRESS: “I hope you had a great weekend at your convention.” pic.twitter.com/uLkdIK4pFM
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2020
The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma as a treatment for coronavirus this weekend.
If you have recovered from the coronavirus you can donate plasma.
If you’ve recovered from Coronavirus, sign up to donate plasma today!
Learn more at https://t.co/XnPrVeij1D. pic.twitter.com/SmqabNhIcB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 23, 2020