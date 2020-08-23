https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/23/he-has-not-been-tested-the-rest-of-america-is-waiting-to-be-lectured-further-about-the-coronavirus-by-joe-biden/

We didn’t really need another indication of how hypocritical and disastrous a Joe Biden presidency would be, but here we are.

Biden harshly criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus during his DNC acceptance speech. He also recently said that he is willing to go as far as shutting the nation down (we shudder to think what that means) if “scientists” recommend it.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/2A9r07d7EC pic.twitter.com/e8yTrT9G56 — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2020

According to his words, the coronavirus is very important to Biden. According to his actions, however…

NEW: “He has not been tested; however, we have put the strictest protocols in place,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if Joe Biden has been tested for COVID-19. https://t.co/P6iz1jjwYE pic.twitter.com/flY9bWMJ6x — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 23, 2020

No malarkey, right?

He hasn’t had the virus, but he hasn’t been tested for it. 🤨 https://t.co/1rRuVrKjkm — Ryan Gorman (@ryanegorman) August 23, 2020

Now imagine a Trump press aide giving this answer…..how can Biden pose as the COVID savior without the elementary step of being tested…..regularly? https://t.co/wDImDiebYt — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 23, 2020

This makes no sense and begs the question: Why the obfuscation? If everyone around Joe Biden gets tested for coronavirus, why hasn’t he been tested? And if he hasn’t been tested, how do they know he’s never had it, as they claim? Strange position they’ve put themselves in. https://t.co/RsOdUHGQV1 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 23, 2020

He hasn’t been tested, but he doesn’t have #COVID19, @JoeBiden’s campaign says. But how do they know if he hasn’t been tested? https://t.co/HMk5A8hiuD — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) August 23, 2020

This is the same Biden who is more than happy to lecture the rest of America about what they should be doing to prevent the spread of the virus and make bold assertions about what his administration will do to combat it.

