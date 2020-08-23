https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/23/he-has-not-been-tested-the-rest-of-america-is-waiting-to-be-lectured-further-about-the-coronavirus-by-joe-biden/

We didn’t really need another indication of how hypocritical and disastrous a Joe Biden presidency would be, but here we are.

Biden harshly criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus during his DNC acceptance speech. He also recently said that he is willing to go as far as shutting the nation down (we shudder to think what that means) if “scientists” recommend it.

According to his words, the coronavirus is very important to Biden. According to his actions, however…

No malarkey, right?

This is the same Biden who is more than happy to lecture the rest of America about what they should be doing to prevent the spread of the virus and make bold assertions about what his administration will do to combat it.

***

